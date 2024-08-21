Pictou County District RCMP charge a man with Mischief and Intimidation

Pictou County District RCMP charged a Greenhill man with several offences related to the intimidation of people connected to the courts and the Nova Scotia justice system.

On July 31, a disturbance at Pictou Provincial Court required sheriffs at the courthouse to remove a man from the building after he made comments and acted in a manner intended to intimidate others.

On August 7, the same man took additional action to intimidate an off-duty RCMP officer at their residence.

Later that day, when investigators arrived at a business in Stellarton to make an arrest, the man refused to comply. Officers obtained a warrant to enter into the office and he was arrested without further incident.

46-year-old Donn Fraser has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Mischief, and three counts of Intimidation of a Justice System Participant.

Fraser was held in custody and appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on August 8. He was released by the courts on conditions pending future court appearances.