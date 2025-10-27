Pictou County District RCMP Charge two men who Fled from Officers

Pictou County District RCMP charged two men who fled from police in McLellans Brook.

On October 23, at approximately 7:25 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on MacKenzie Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver and passenger and identified that the pair was hauling a stolen trailer.

When officers attempted to arrest the driver, he and the passenger fled. They drove into a field off Mackenzie Road and crashed into a tree. Both men then took off on foot.

RCMP Police Dog Services, a Traffic Services drone operator, and the Emergency Response Team were also deployed to locate the men. The passenger was located and arrested in a wooded area near the field shortly after.

The driver, while on the run, broke into a home on Mackenzie Road and stole a GMC Acadia from the property. No one was in the home at the time. The Acadia was later located on Highway 102 and was disabled remotely using its OnStar system.

Officers then arrested 34-year-old Jason Douglas Heim of Truro Heights. He faces numerous charges including two counts of break and enter, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, impaired operation, and possession of property obtained by crime,

34-year-old Drazen Stephen Rehm of Stratford, P.E.I, faces two charges including possession of stolen property and resist arrest.

Heim and Rehm remain in custody pending a court appearance on October 29.