Pictou County District RCMP Investigate Break-in at a church in Garden of Eden

The Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break-in that occurred last month at the Blair Presbyterian Church in Garden of Eden.

Police were alerted of the incident on November 25th. RCMP investigators learned that between November 13th and November 25th, thieves got into the building, taking a silver communion chalice and two silver communion pitchers. These items are of historical value to the church and may have the name of the church engraved on them.

If you have any information on this incident or know where the stolen items can be located, call the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips Apps.