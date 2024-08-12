Pictou County District RCMP Investigate Fatal Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 106 at Mount William

Pictou County District RCMP say three people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 106 at Mount William.

RCMP, firefighters and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night between the Trenton Connector and Granton exit. Both vehicles were engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The driver of one vehicle and the driver and passenger of the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP reconstructionist came to the crash site; the investigation into the collision is continuing.

No further details have been released on the vehicles involved or what led to the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

A section of Highway 106 was closed for several hours.