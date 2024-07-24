Pictou County District RCMP Investigate Theft from Cars and Thefts of Trail Cameras

The Pictou County District RCMP has a couple of theft cases officers are looking into.

Police say they have noticed a rise in thefts from vehicles in the Town of Pictou. In just two days, RCMP say they have received five reports of thefts from cars and one report of vehicle theft. Police remind motorists to take your keys with you, keep valulables out of sight and always lock up.

RCMP say they are also investigating the theft of 16 trail cameras used by the Nova Scotia Public Works Department to monitor wildfire. The type of device stolen are Reconynx Hyperfire 2 Professional Covert IR Cameras.

It’s believed the thefts which occurred along Highway 104 between Pictou and Antigonish took place between June 12th and 24th.