Pictou County District RCMP Investigate Two Suspicious Fires

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating two suspicious fires that occurred on July 20.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP learned of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot near Exit 27 on Hwy. 104 in Sutherlands River. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the empty vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, engulfed in flames.

Shortly after, at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers received another call of a fire at an abandoned mill on Shores Rd. in Egerton. Fire services were already on scene. The building, which is believed to have been empty at the time of the fire, was engulfed.

Officers believe the two suspicious fires are related and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about these incidents in encouraged to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.