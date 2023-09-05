Pictou County District RCMP Investigating Frauds

Pictou County District RCMP say officers investigated several frauds over the past month.

Police say in one case, a local resident had their home listed for sale, and then noticed it was listed on Facebook market place for rent. RCMP say the fraudster used photos from the home to bait others into sending money to secure the rental that didn’t exist.

In another case, a community member told police they had e-transferred money to an address provided on Facebook market place for concert tickets and didn’t receive the tickets.

Also, RCMP say a couple received a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a bank and needed to verify information. The couple provided the details, and 30 minutes later, $2,000 was taken from their account.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says also on the rise are job opportunity frauds, offering victims freelance jobs to “boost products”, apps or videos. These “opportunities” are appearing on popular social media apps.

RCMP say fraudsters are continuing to find new ways to take your money; if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. If you believe you have been scammed, contact your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If money has been taken from your account, contact your local financial institution immediately.