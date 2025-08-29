Pictou County District RCMP Lay Charges In Connection with Reports of a Man Wielding an Axe and a Firearm

Pictou County District RCMP has laid charges after receiving reports of a man wielding an axe and a firearm in Westville. Police say at around 5:10 p.m. on August 27th, it received reports of an armed man outside a residence on Munroe Avenue. RCMP say officers located a man holding an axe in one hand and a firearm in the other on Westville Road.

Police allege the man pointed a firearm at one of the responding officers before being arrested. RCMP later identified the firearm was a BB gun. Police also allege the man pointed the BB gun at passing motorists; no injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, the Pictou County Wellness Centre was locked down for a short period during the incident.

As a part of the investigation RCMP say officers searched the man’s home and seized an unsecured rifle.

65-year-old Glen Oakes of Westville is facing multiple firearms and weapons charges, including three counts of Pointing a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon. Oakes made his first court appearance Thursday and remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video footage of it and hasn’t yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.