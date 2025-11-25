Pictou County District RCMP lay Multiple Charges Following the Theft of a Truck

Pictou County District RCMP recovered a stolen truck and charged a man with multiple property crime offences.

On November 17, Pictou County District RCMP attended a report of a stolen vehicle from Thorburn. Officers learned that the vehicle, a grey Dodge Ram 3500, had been stolen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on November 15 from a business parking lot. On November 18, RCMP was informed of a “gas and go” theft under investigation by Truro Police Service, involving a truck that matched the description of the stolen truck.

On November 19 at approximately 9:40 a.m., an officer on patrol in the rural area of MacLellan’s Brook Road and Brookville Road in Pictou County observed the stolen truck and identified the driver. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Mackenzie Road, the driver refused to stop. Officers conducted patrols in the area through the day in an attempt to locate the truck.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., investigators learned that a truck matching the description of the stolen Dodge Ram 3500 was parked on an ATV trail in the Piedmont Valley area. Officers attended, located the truck, and safely arrested the two occupants. The truck was seized.

Justin Graham, 31, of New Glasgow, is charged with eight offences including four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and single counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, and Flight from Police Officer. At the time of his arrest, he also had five outstanding arrest warrants for other charges. Graham had a first court appearance at Pictou Provincial Court on November 20 and remains in custody pending future court appearances.

The second person arrested, a 27-year-old Stellarton woman, was released by police on conditions. She has a first court appearance scheduled for February 2 at Pictou Provincial Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation or other related property crime offences is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or the police of jurisdiction. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.