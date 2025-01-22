Pictou County District RCMP Seek Public’s Help over Reports of Weapons and Threats at a Heathbell Home

Pictou County District RCMP is appealing to the public for information in relation to an investigation into weapons possession and threats.

On January 18, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report that three or four people were at a home on Macleod Road in Heathbell with firearms. Officers from neighbouring RCMP detachments also responded.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested two men as they were leaving the home. No firearm was found. The two men were later released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers believe other people were involved in the incident and fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation also indicates that a grey Honda Civic and a dark-coloured truck were observed near the home moments before the incident was reported to police, and officers have seized a blue 2008 GMC Sierra as part of the investigation.

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the Civic and the dark-coloured truck, and the other people who may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone who observed suspicious circumstances or vehicles around Heathbell near the time of this incident or who may have more information is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.