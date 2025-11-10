Pictou County District RCMP seeks a Man Wanted on a Province Wide Warrant

Pictou County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jason Sterling Carpenter, currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

46-year-old Carpenter of MacLellans Brook, is charged with more than twenty offences stemming from an investigation into impaired operation of a conveyance that occurred on November 9.

Carpenter is facing two counts of Assaulting Peace Officer with a Weapon, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm and seven counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Carpenter is described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. As of November 9, he did not have a beard. He may be driving a red, older model GMC Sierra extended cab pick-up truck.

Police have made several attempts to locate Carpenter and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Carpenter is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141, or the local police of jurisdiction. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.