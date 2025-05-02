Pictou County District RCMP Seeks Public’s Help in locating Two Missing Children

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan. They were last seen this morning, May 2, on Gairloch road. in Lansdown Station, Pictou County.

Lily Sullivan has shoulder-length light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants, and pink boots.

Jack Sullivan has short blondish hair. He’s wearing blue dinosaur boots. No other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lily Sullivan and Jack Sullivan is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.