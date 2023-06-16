Pictou County District RCMP Warns About an On-Line Classifieds Scam

Pictou County District RCMP is warning the public about an on-line classifieds scam requesting payment or down-payment before the goods or services are received throughout the Northeast-Nova region.

On June 14, police were contacted and learned that a Pictou County woman is advertising items on on-line classified platforms that she either doesn’t own or has no right to sell. The woman gains trust from a victim by dropping locally known names and businesses and then asks for a deposit on the desired product. Once the money is exchanged, communications cease.

This type of scam is widespread. Police urge never to prepay or pay a down-payment for goods or services found on on-line classified platforms. Many of the platforms even offer this guidance.