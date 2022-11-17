Pictou County East Food Bank Official Expects to see more Families this winter

A local food bank organizer says she suspects they will see more families in need this winter.

Lia LeClair, co-treasurer of the Pictou County East Food Bank, said the food bank helped feed over 600 families in October. On Wednesday they helped 90 families, she noted, adding they usually end up serving more families during the holidays.

With that though, LeClair said Pictou County residents are very generous folks who tend to donate steadily throughout the year, adding people can also donate online. She said if anyone out there needs help, please don’t hesitate to come to the food bank.

The Picotu County East Food bank is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 410 Granville Street.