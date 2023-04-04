Pictou County Commits Funding That Residents Can Use for Loans for Solar Energy Projects

Pictou County residents looking to install solar panels on their property will soon have help. County council voted to put $250,000 into a fund that residents can tap into for loans for solar energy projects to power their homes.

The fund is in co-operation with PACE Atlantic CIC, a company that will help administer the program, and is able to leverage additional private money to bolster the fund on a 90/10 basis with the county.

Some councilors asked if projects funded by the PACE program would have to be connected to the power grid – Pictou County CAO Brian Cullen said that it would be up to the individual homeowner. Cullen says he expects that applications for PACE funds will be available for residents by June.