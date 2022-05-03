Pictou County Establishes Traffic Authority

Pictou County has put in place an official Traffic Authority. At last night’s monthly meeting, council voted to appoint Logan Roy McDowell as the Traffic Authority. McDowell is the Director of Public Works and & Development for the County.

Council also appointed Dan Allan Fortune of the Public works Department as the Deputy Traffic Authority.

The Traffic Authority will provide clear guidance as to rules for the roads within Pictou County that are owned by the Municipality, including parking, speed limits, and placements of guardrails.