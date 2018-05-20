Pictou County Fatal MVA

An early morning motor vehicle accident has one man dead and has sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Pictou County RCMP say they responded shortly after Midnight to a crash involving a Dodge Ram truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 104 in Telford, Pictou County. The driver of the bike, a 52-year-old man from Port Hastings, was killed in the crash. The passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Auld’s Cove, was transported to a Halifax hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the truck were not injured. An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene, as the highway was closed overnight and has since been opened this morning, as the investigation into the crash is ongoing.