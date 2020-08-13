Pictou County Group Raising money to fence in an Off-Leash Dog Park

A local community group is working to give pups another safe place to play.

Pictou County Pups is looking to raise $23,000 to fence-in the Tartan Field off leash dog park on Walker Street in New Glasgow. It’s the largest dog park in Picotu County, says PC Pups founder Anthony Smith, and the most centralized. After speaking with the Town of New Glasgow, Smith received permission to fundraise the money to fence the park and got a quote from Keltic Fencing, which includes 1080 feet of 5 foot high fencing, posts, a double gate to allow for maintenance, and two single gates.

Smith said they also plan to petition local councils for the money, which he said they hope to raise by next spring.