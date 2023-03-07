Pictou County Hires Consulting Firm as it Develops a Municipal Planning Strategy

Pictou County has hired a consulting firm to help it develop a municipal planning strategy.

Council voted to award the tender to UPLAND at a cost of $139,180. The company will be gathering public input as the council develops a Land Use Bylaw and a Municipal Planning Strategy. The province is requiring all municipalities to adopt minimum land use planning standards.

As councillor Robert Parker said in the meeting, there is some anxiety in the community about the process, but he stressed there will be ample opportunity for the public to share their input. Parker also noted that if the county doesn’t develop a planning strategy, the province could impose its own. The process is expected to take up to two years to complete