Pictou County hosting community updates on wireless service

The Municipality of Pictou County is hosting community meetings for those looking to get information on the municipality`s wireless network, First Home Wireless Service.

The county washosted a meeting last night in Durham Community Hall, and future meetings are set for February 9 in River John, and March 2 at the Hillside Community Hall.

Warden Robert Parker said the meetings are for residents with questions about the wireless or about fibre to home, which he said is coming a little later.

Parker said he understands all of the county`s 15 towers will be operational by the end of the month, noting a number are already on the go. When everything is up and running, Parker said they will have wireless across the county, which he said is good news for residents.