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Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit Seized A Variety of Weapons

Apr 20, 2026 | Local News

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit seized a variety of weapons, including multiple firearms, during a search warrant execution in Westville.

  On April 14, officers attended a home on Foxbrook Road as part of an ongoing investigation. The enforcement unit led the search warrant execution, with support from Nova Scotia RCMP Police Dog Services, Westville Police Service, and Stellarton Police Department.

RCMP photo of the Weapons seized

During the search, investigators seized several firearms, as well as prohibited and restricted firearm accessories and ammunition. Officers also seized crossbows, other weapons such as swords that are considered dangerous to the public, and body armour. A 33-year-old Westville man was arrested.

  The man was later released on conditions pending a court appearance scheduled for July 13.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year