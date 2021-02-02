Pictou County joins the Partners for Climate Protection, a group of Local Governments seeking to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Pictou County is joining a group of local governments looking to cut their Greenhouse Gas emissions. The Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) involves over 350 local governments across Canada, representing nearly two thirds of the population. It seeks to share best practices for Greenhouse Gas reduction, and helps set targets for each municipality using five measurable milestones. At Monday’s meeting of council, CAO Brian Cullen and Councillor Peter Boyles were chosen to be Pictou County’s point people with the national PCP program.