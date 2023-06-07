Pictou County Launches Go Play Fund

The Municipality of Pictou County’s Recreation Department launched a fund to help keep residents active.

Claire Steele, active community coordinator for Pictou County, said the recreation department set up the recently announced Go Play Fund, noting it was modeled after other projects in other areas of the province. The reason is that they know how important recreation and play is for the physical and mental health of people in the community.

Unlike some other funding initiatives for physical activity, the Go Play Fund doesn’t have an age limit and those who aren’t eligible for the other types of funding can apply to the Go Play Fund for help to participate in a recreation activity or program.

Steele said they have money budgeted for the program, and they are accepting donations. For the month of June, the MOPC Council will match donations made to the Go Play Fund up to $2,000.

Applications are available at munpict.ca and at the MOPC building.

If you would like to make a donation , you can visit the Administration Building at 46 Municipal Drive in Pictou or mail a cheque to Pictou County Recreation, Go Play Fund, P.O. Box 910, Pictou, NS, BOK 1H0.