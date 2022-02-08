Pictou County lays out Capital Plan

Pictou County has laid out its capital budgeting plans for the next 5 years. CAO Brian Cullen presented a list of projects that are being funded by the municipality through 2025-2026.

The biggest of these is the Rural Broadband Project, the cost of which is spread out over five years. Other projects in the plan include water projects in Salem, MacLellans Brook and Sherbrook, as well as sidewalk engineering on Westville Road.

In response to questions from councilors about projects of concern in their districts, Cullen pointed out that the capital plan is not a complete list, but mainly larger projects that are costed out over more than one fiscal year – he noted that other projects can be discussed when drawing up annual budgets.