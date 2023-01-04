Pictou County Looking to Bolster the Ranks of Local Fire Deparments

The Municipality of Pictou County is looking to recruit members for various roles in local fire departments.

Pictou County Emergency Services Director Evan Hale said part of his role is to help with the recruitment and retention of volunteer fire fighters for the municipality. He pointed to a recent post on the municipality’s Facebook page looking for volunteers, noting they have made such posts in the past.

Hale said in the past they maintained around 400 volunteers for local fire departments, noting that number is dwindling, mostly due to an aging population. He said between 2 and 5 people usually retire per year and they are taking in a member or two per year. Hale also noted retention is also important.

As of right now, he said they are recruiting for all positions, ranging from interior fire fighters to support persons on scene, as well as operators for apparatus.

More information can be found on the county’s web site or by contacting Hale at 902-485-2242 or via email