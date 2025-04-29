Pictou County Man Charged after a man Barricades Himself at an Apartment Complex

New Glasgow Regional Police charged a Pictou County man following a barricaded incident at an apartment complex in New Glasgow.

On Monday afternoon, at approximately 1:20 pm, police went to the apartment complex to conduct a well-being check on a lone male resident. Shortly after police arrived, the man opened the door and sprayed an irritant in the officer’s face before barricading himself inside the apartment. The officer received medical attention and was later released.

Despite multiple attempts to negotiate with the individual, police efforts to have him exit the apartment were initially unsuccessful. New Glasgow Regional Police were assisted at the scene by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) H-Division Critical Incident Command, Pictou County District RCMP, Stellarton Police Service, Emergency Health Services, New Glasgow Fire Department, New Glasgow Public Works and Nova Scotia Power.

Police secured the area and closed several streets to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a precaution. New Glasgow Academy was placed in a Hold and Secure to ensure student safety while the situation unfolded.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., the man left the apartment complex and was taken into custody by without further incident.

The 36-year-old-man from Pictou County faces one count each of Assaulting a Police Officer with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou.