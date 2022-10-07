Pictou County Man Charged with Attempted Murder

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with Attempted Murder.

Shortly before 5:30 Friday morning, New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and Stellarton Police, with the assistance of the RCMP’s Critical Incident Program issued an arrest warrant on Foord Street at a Stellarton apartment.

It was part of a joint investigation from an attempted murder investigation from September 16th at an Abercrombie Road apartment complex in New Glasgow.

Police searched the apartment Friday afternoon at the apartment and seized weapons and drugs.

40-year-old Jamie Lee Jackson of Pictou County has been charged with Attempted Murder, Carrying a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with no License, and Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited.

Jackson was remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou Tuesday morning.

Police also charged a 36-year-old woman with three counts of failing to appear in court, and a 28-year-old woman was charged with firearms offences.