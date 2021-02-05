Pictou County Man Charged with Impaired Driving

A 45-year-old Mount William, Pictou County man is facing Impaired Driving charges following an incident early Thursday evening. Pictou District RCMP say around 5:45 p.m., officers received a call of a possible impaired driving parked on the side of the Granton Abercrombie Side Road.

Police say a man was found slumped over the wheel when they arrived on the scene. RCMP say the man provided breath samples. Police allege the breath samples taken were more than four times the legal limit.

The man charged in the case has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court virtually on April 6th