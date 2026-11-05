Pictou County Man Charged with Six Counts following Two Collision, One Involving a Stolen Car

A Pictou County man faces six charges after two collisions, one involving a stolen car, in Pictou and Colchester counties.

On October 30 at approximately 1:25 p.m., during a proactive traffic patrol, a Pictou County District RCMP officer noticed a vehicle without a licence plate in Stellarton. An officer attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled on foot after the Elantra struck another vehicle. As officers responded to the collision, they learned that the driver had just stolen a different vehicle, a black Honda Civic. Despite the driver fleeing the scene, officers identified him and learned that he was wanted on province-wide arrest warrant associated to a robbery that occurred in Abercrombie earlier in October. Later that same day, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a head-on collision between the newly stolen Honda Civic and a transport van on Pictou Road in Bible Hill. The driver fled on foot before first responders arrived on scene. Investigators learned the driver was at a nearby residence and then arrested the driver.

33-year-old Steven Michael Lawrence of Pictou County, faces six charges including Dangerous Operation of Conveyance, Robbery, Flight from Peace Officer, and three counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order. These new charges are in addition to the three charges related to the arrest warrant: Robbery with a Firearm, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Failure to Comply with Undertaking. He remains in custody pending future court appearances. During searches of the vehicles operated by Lawrence, investigators seized two unattached licence plates, several knives, cannabis products, and two bottles containing a powdered substance believed to be cocaine. Further testing will be done to confirm.