Pictou County Man Charged with Uttering Threats

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 52-year-old man with uttering threats.

Police say shortly after 7 Friday night, New Glasgow Police, with assistance from Stellarton Police, received a 911 call about a man believed to have a firearm and uttering threats at a Little Harbour Road residence.

Police say the man left the home and attempted to drive a vehicle, where he was arrested by officers.

A Pictou County man has been charged with Uttering Threats, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Comply with a Release Order. The man was released on an undertaking.

Police say the next evening, around 7:30, they received another call from the same home, alleging the same man was again uttering threats and believed to be in possession of a firearm.

A 52-year-old man from Pictou County was charged with Uttering Threats and Failure to Comply with a Release Order. No one was injured and no firearm was located. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court this morning. Police continue to investigate