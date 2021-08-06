Pictou County Man Charged with Violating the Municipal Elections Act, in connection with Last’s Fall’s Election in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with 24 offences under the Municipal Elections Act.

Police say on October 26th last year it received a complaint of a possible breach under the Act during the Municipal Election in the Town of Trenton earlier that month.

After a lengthy investigation, the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit charged the Pictou County man with 12 counts each under two sections of the act; including voting when they knew they weren’t qualified to, and failing to comply with the town’s Alternate Voting By-Law.

The man is schedule to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on September 27th