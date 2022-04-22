Pictou County Man Faces Firearms Charges after Police Seize Shotguns, Rifles, Crossbow and Gun Parts

Pictou County District RCMP charged a man with firearms offences after an incident on East

River West Side Road in Glencoe.

On April 12, at approximately 4:15 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a woman at a home. Upon arrival at the home, RCMP officers learned that the woman had fled to a neighbour and was safe and uninjured. The woman advised that the man had pointed the firearm at her and pulled the trigger, but the firearm wasn’t loaded.

Police say RCMP officers secured the area and attempted to contact the man inside. There was no response received. Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and RCMP negotiators were dispatched to the scene. While waiting for ERT, RCMP officers spotted the man leaving the rear of the house. The man was safely taken into custody and transported to the Pictou Detachment where he was held in cells overnight.

RCMP searched the dwelling and seized six handguns, seven shotguns, eight rifles, a crossbow and various gun parts. A World War One bazooka was also seized and turned over to the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic.

55-year-old Daren Douglas Loucks (Locks) of Glencoe, faces charges of careless use of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Loucks was remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 27.