Pictou County man faces Four Counts of Arson, as well as Assault and Weapon-Related Charges

A Pictou County man faces charges after New Glasgow Police and New Glasgow Fire Department responded to a series of complaints on East River Road Wednesday night.

Police allege a man smashed a window at the Nova Scotia Hospital Authority building on Atlantic Drive and then proceeded to set fires at four businesses on East River Road, before assaulting a security guard at the Aberdeen Hospital with a broken glass bottle then fleeing the area.

Christian Anthony MacDonald, 30 years old of Pictou County, faces four counts of arson, two counts each of mischief and failure to comply with a release order, and one count each of assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon to the public.

Macdonald appeared in Provincial Court in Pictou Thursday morning and was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on October 15, 2026.

New Glasgow Police, New Glasgow Police Major Crime Unit, New Glasgow Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.