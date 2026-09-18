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Pictou County man faces Four Counts of Arson, as well as Assault and Weapon-Related Charges

Sep 18, 2026 | Local News

A Pictou County man faces charges after New Glasgow Police and New Glasgow Fire Department responded to a series of complaints on East River Road Wednesday night.  
 
Police allege a man smashed a window at the Nova Scotia Hospital Authority building on Atlantic Drive and then proceeded to set fires at four businesses on East River Road, before assaulting a security guard at the Aberdeen Hospital with a broken glass bottle then fleeing the area.  
 
Christian Anthony MacDonald, 30 years old of Pictou County, faces four counts of arson, two counts each of mischief and failure to comply with a release order, and one count each of assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon to the public.  
Macdonald appeared in Provincial Court in Pictou Thursday morning and was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on October 15, 2026. 
New Glasgow Police, New Glasgow Police Major Crime Unit, New Glasgow Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.