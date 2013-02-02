Pictou County man faces imparied driving charges

New Glasgow Regional Police charged a Pictou County man with impaired driving charges and two firearm charges, following a report of a possible impaired driver in Pictou County.

On Saturday March 2, at approximately 3:42 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to report of a possible impaired driver near exit 23. Police located the suspect vehicle on Westville Road and conducted a traffic stop. Upon investigation, the driver was arrested for Impaired Driving.

During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized two firearms. As a result, the 39-year-old man faces a charge of driving a conveyance while impaired, a charge of operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, and two charges of Unsafe Storage of a Firearm

He was released on an Undertaking and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou on May 13.