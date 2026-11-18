A Pictou County man faces drug trafficking charges following an arrest last week.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit learned a man had allegedly purchased methamphetamine on the dark web. On November 10, investigators seized a package addressed to the man that tested presumptive positive for cocaine. On November 13, officers seized a second package that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Later that day, Matthew Alister MacRae-Scanlan, 23, collected one of the packages and was safely arrested. Officers then executed a search warrant at his residence and seized electronic devices to support the investigation.