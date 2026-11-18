Pictou County Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
Nov 18, 2026 | Local News
A Pictou County man faces drug trafficking charges following an arrest last week.
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit learned a man had allegedly purchased methamphetamine on the dark web. On November 10, investigators seized a package addressed to the man that tested presumptive positive for cocaine. On November 13, officers seized a second package that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Later that day, Matthew Alister MacRae-Scanlan, 23, collected one of the packages and was safely arrested. Officers then executed a search warrant at his residence and seized electronic devices to support the investigation.
MacRae-Scanlan faces three trafficking charges and one count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on February 8.