Pictou County Municipal Leaders discuss Mental Health Services with local officials

A local warden wants more done for crisis mental health in the area.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker is part of an ad-hoc committee which also includes Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan and New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks. Pictou County Shared Services appointed the trio to look into the availability of mental health services in Pictou County, particularly crisis mental health. Parker said all three also heard from residents in their respective municipalities who are concerned about the issue.

The committee spoke with a local physician and Parker said they were told care is available at the Aberdeen Hospital Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.. He said a doctor on duty can see people outside of those hours but there won’t be a specialist available.

The committee also met with representatives from the Nova Scotia Health Authority after several requests. The authority’s viewpoint, said Parker, is that residents are being served well in the area by the current system. Speaking for himself only, Parker said he begs to differ.

Parker said he understands the ER doctors will receive training to be able to help residents suffering from mental health issues. Still, the warden said it`s not a good situation for crisis mental health.

The committee will continue to meet and Parker said they will gather more information on the situation and try to meet with the government again