Pictou County Municipal Leaders Seek More Dialysis Machines for the Area

Pictou County councilors are pushing the province to add more dialysis machines in the area. At last night’s monthly meeting, several councilors shared stories of patients having to drive to Antigonish, Truro or even HRM three times per week. Warden Robert Parker told council that at a recent meeting, Stellarton Mayor and head of CHAD Transit Danny MacGillivray said that CHAD has already used all the money allocated by the province through 2022 to subsidize the cost of many such trips. Parker says all of the municipalities are sending a group letter to urge the Houston government to take action.

Right now, dialysis in the county is only available at the Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in the town of Pictou, but under health regulations they can’t add more space because there isn’t an emergency room there. The province says there are currently no plans to add dialysis machines to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow.