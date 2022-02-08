Pictou County Municipality to Appear before UARB over Nova Scotia Power’s Plans to download Power Line Maintenance costs onto Ratepayers

Pictou County is planning to make a presentation to the Utility & Review Board at its September meeting.

Councillor David Parker asked that council should make a presentation to argue against Nova Scotia Power’s plans to download the costs of power line maintenance onto ratepayers. Parker pointed out that in the past, council had urged NSP to step up work on preventative maintenance in the County, and since then there have been few major outages.

Council decided to work over the next few months on preparing the presentation, as they have until August to inform the UARB of their intentions.