Pictou County Municipality to Write Letter to Provincial and Federal Governments on Twinning 104 to Aulds Cove and Upgrading Railroad between Truro and Port Hawkesbury

The Municipality of Pictou County issued a statement on its Facebook page letting residents

know council is sending a letter to the provincial and federal governments to encourage them to complete the twinning of Highway 104 from Pomquet to Aulds Cove and to help fund upgrades to the short-line railroad between Truro and Port Hawkesbury.

Councillor David Parker made a motion to write the letter during the Monday`s meeting of council.

He noted said the infrastructure is necessary for proposed developments in and around the Strait of Canso area.

At a Smart Energy Conference he and Councillor Peter Boyles attended, Parker noted they learned about a proposal to deploy very large offshore wind turbines, which would be used to bring electricity ashore and help create liquid hydrogen, which could then be exported via ship and an existing pipeline to markets in North America and Europe.

Councillor Larry Turner seconded the motion to send a letter and expressed his support given the potential for wind energy and green hydrogen as well as the plans to further develop the Canso Superport.

Warden Robert Parker expressed his support and encouraged the infrastructure development because he believes there would be ripple effects as much of the traffic to and from the projects would pass through Pictou County.