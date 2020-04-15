Pictou County Municipality Working to Maintain Services During COVID-19

The Municipality of Pictou County is working to keep services going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Parker, warden for the municipality , said there is one staff member in the municipal

office during regular hours while the rest are working from home. He said while the wait times may have changed, Parker said he thinks residents are still receiving regular services. He said they are looking at the property tax situations along with the rest of the province, adding council is meeting virtually once a week to keep up on things. The Pictou County regional emergency management organization or REMO teleconference with the six Pictou municipalities twice a week to make sure everyone is ready for whatever might come down the road.

Parker said he’s been hearing a lot from local businesses, noting he also runs a local business. He said, in many cases, people are trying to figure out how to move forward. He said he’s been hearing that the federal government has done a lot for individuals and businesses but that they are also missing the boat for some small businesses that don’t fit certain criteria. Parker also noted some local businesses rely on tourism and they are also in a tough position.

Each of the Pictou County Districts recently received a number of banners and signs to put up as a means of thanking local essential workers for their efforts.