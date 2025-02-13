Pictou County Palliative Care Society begins In-Home Visitation Program

Pictou County Palliative Care Society has launched an In-Home Visitation program for those within the palliative program.

This program will fill any gaps for those with a palliative diagnosis and who may be experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness. By suitably matching a volunteer to a client the desired result is to enhance the lives of those at home.

This is a two-year pilot project, thanks in part to support from the Pictou County Palliative Care Society Board, Aberdeen Health Foundation, and the Pictou County Prostate Cancer Support Association.

Pictou County Palliative Care Society also announced Francesca Couture as the new In-Home Volunteer Visitation Program Coordinator.