Pictou County Personal Empowerment Program That Promotes Long Term Health Seeks Participants

The new Pictou County Personal Empowerment Program or PEP is looking for participants.

The Aberdeen Health Foundation contributed $100,000 to the project, which is a six-month home based health promotion program aimed at helping improve the long-term health of adults in Pictou County, with a focus on adults with chronic illnesses.

Dalhousie University associate professors Gabriela Ilie and Rob Rutledge, an oncologist, created the program as part of their research looking at ways to cultivate communities dedicated to wellness.

The program is open to those 18-years-old and older, and the organizers are hoping to enroll about 150 people. It begins January 7, with a second group starting in February. For more information visit pictoucountypep.org