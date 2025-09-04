Pictou County Pipers look towards a successful inaugural season in the Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League

The Pictou County Pipers Senior A Hockey club is looking to make some noise this winter as their kickoff their inaugural season in the new Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League.

Pictou County native and first year general manager Tyler Fergusson will lead the way. Fergusson helped coach high school hockey in Tatamagouche and played in the Nova Scotia Junior B Hockey League. He said the team just finished their open try-outs, with a great turn out. They have 22 out of a possible 30 players signed so far, including a pair of goalies. He adds they will be filling the final spots as they move closer to the season.

In terms of generating community interest, they are active on social media and generating local sponsorships. Fergusson said they will do a jersey and full roster reveal at the Town of Pictou Royal Canadian Legion on October 4, along with a free barbeque

The Pipers kick off their season on the road with a match-up against the Antigonish Senior A Bulldogs on October 18. The Pipers’ first home game is set for Saturday, October 25, at the Hector Arena against the Truro Bearcats