Pictou County Police Issue 117 Tickets Over the Victoria Day Weekend

Police in Pictou County joined forces for a Victoria Day weekend safety initiative. Operation Long Weekend began on Friday, involving the New Glasgow, Stellarton and Westville Police Departments, RCMP Northeast Traffic Services and Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Compliance. The collaboration was aimed at making roads safer.

Over the weekend, police issued 117 tickets including 31 seatbelt charges, 24 for expired inspection, 25 speeding charges, four for Having No Insurance, Two for Driving While Suspended and 31 other Motor Vehicle Act Charges.

Police also charged a 24-year-old Cape Breton man for Stunting on Highway 104 near Salt Springs. Officers clocked a car travelling 172 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone. Stunting carries a fine of $2,422.50