Pictou County Police Lay Charges from Check Points on Friday

Police in Pictou County held check points late last week, resulting in a number of

charges laid against motorists. The check points on Friday were held in areas of high volume collisions and reports of speeding vehicles. It included Westville Road, McLellan’s Brook Road, Egypt Road, Stellarton Trafalgar Road, River John, Lyons Brook, Trenton/Abercrombie and Three Brooks Road.

More than 2,000 vehicles were stopped. There were 81 provincial charges laid, 60 warnings issued and nine defect notices served.

Fines issued included Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid Inspection Sticker, not wearing a seatbelt, not having a valid drivers license and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

RCMP, Nova Scotia Vehicle Compliants, and police departments from New Glasgow, Stellarton and Westville were involved in the check points.