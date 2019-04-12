Pictou County Police lay charges in Connection with and Armed Robbery

Stellarton Police say officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Stellarton Medical Hall on Foord Street shortly before three yesterday afternoon.

Stellarton Police, with assistance from Westville and New Glasgow Police arrested a 57-year-old New Glasgow man, who is facing several charges. The three police departments also searched a home in New Glasgow in connection with this incident. Further details haven’t been released.

The man charged in the case was scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court this morning.