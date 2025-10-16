Pictou County Poutine Fest raises $3,250 for the Aberdeen Hospital’s Recovery Support Centre

The Aberdeen Hospital’s recovery support centre recently received $3,250 in funds raised through the first Pictou County Poutine Fest.

Megan Hartling, who organized Poutine Fest, said she set up the event to coincide with National Suicide Week, running September 7-13, to bring awareness for the recovery support centre. About six years ago, Hartling lost a cousin to suicide and she wanted to support the recovery support centre to honor him and hopefully help save other families from such loss.

After coming up with the idea last spring, Hartling reached out to the Aberdeen Health Foundation to make sure the money raised would go to the recovery support centre.

Six restaurants took part in the event, with $2 from every order going to the support centre. Hartling said she will bring the event back next year, adding she is thankful for the support from the community, noting she also received private donations from different businesses.