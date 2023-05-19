Pictou County Pride Hosting Event at the New Glasgow Library

Pictou County Pride is hosting an event at the New Glasgow Library today beginning at 11:30

called taking a Peaceful Stand for Love, Acceptance, and Against Hate.

It is in response to an Action4Canada event at the library called Walk4Revival, with the group holding similar events at the Trenton Municipal office, Stellarton Town Hall, and the Pictou Municipal office.

Wanda White, chair of Pictou County Pride, said their plan is to show up and support the community, particularly the 2SLGBTQ+ community. While not naming Action4Canada, White said the group Pictou County Pride is countering views she says are disturbing and potentially harmful.

The Action4Canada Web site states their prayer walk campaign involves raising “the Christian flag as (They) walk and pray around city halls, schools, public libraries, town squares, news and media outlets, pride parade routes, and any other places that the enemy has infiltrated” adding they “will pray onsite with insight.”