Pictou County RCMP Arrest Two People after man was Seriously Assaulted

Police say a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following an attack in Millsville, Pictou County earlier this week.

RCMP say at approximately 2 a.m. on February 18, a woman came to a home on Irving Young Road asking for help with her vehicle as she was having car trouble. A man came outside to help her, and he was attacked and assaulted by another man.

Polcie say all three people know each other. Police determined the incident is a result of a dispute between the victim, and the man and woman.

The victim has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Central West River and a 22-year-old woman from Millsville were arrested February 21 on charges of Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy to Commit an Aggravated Assault. Pictou District RCMP General Investigation Section is investigating, with assistance from the Pictou County Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

Both arrested individuals were set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.