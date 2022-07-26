Pictou County RCMP Charge Moncton Man on Theft and Drug-Related Charges

Pictou County District RCMP say a 45-year-old Moncton man is facing theft and drug-related

charges following a traffic stop last week in Mount William. RCMP say at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20th officers pulled over a minivan on Mount William Road.

Police allege they found more than $10,000 worth of stolen property in the vehicle. RCMP also allege they discovered a small amount of methamphetamine.

A man was remanded in custody. Police say the man has 22 arrest warrants outstanding from the Province of New Brunswick.

He will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 11th on charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.